Police: Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area

The Associated Press

December 28, 2021, 12:03 AM

DENVER (AP) — A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday.

The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported.

The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

