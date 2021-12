OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A shooting occurred Thursday at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago, police said. One person…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — A shooting occurred Thursday at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago, police said.

One person was in custody at Oakbrook Center mall in Oak Brook, police said on Twitter.

News organizations reported that four people were injured, but no official details were immediately released.

