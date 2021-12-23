HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Police: Man fatally shot ex-wife through window of her home

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 4:46 PM

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — A 74-year-old Millsboro man is charged with murder after Delaware State Police said he shot his ex-wife through the window of her home.

Police say troopers were called to Abbys Way in Bridgeville on Wednesday evening for a report of a shooting.

Police say the investigation found that Ronald Donaway fired a rifle into the windows of his ex-wife’s and she was struck by gunfire in the kitchen, where she died.

Responding troopers stopped Donaway as he drove away and he was taken into custody.

Donaway was charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. He is being held on $900,000 cash bond.

