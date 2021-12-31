CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » National News » Police: Mall of America…

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 7:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured Friday and forced the mall into temporary lockdown, Minnesota authorities said.

Bloomington Police Department officials said the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside. The mall remained closed.

Police from Edina, Burnsville and Richfield responded to the shooting. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up