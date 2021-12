ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Police in Roswell, Georgia, say former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been found dead in…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Police in Roswell, Georgia, say former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been found dead in his home at age 33.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.