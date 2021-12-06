CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » New York City mayor…

New York City mayor says he is imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private sector employers

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City mayor says he is imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private sector employers.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

Agencies to receive final cyber guidance from CISA in the coming months

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up