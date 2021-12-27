New Delaware law could give campaign finance scofflaws a big break

Delaware election officials have failed to take action as mandated by law against political candidates and committees who haven’t filed required campaign finance reports.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware election officials have failed to take action as mandated by law against political candidates and committees who haven’t filed required campaign finance reports. But the scofflaws could escape liability under a new law that takes effect Jan. 1.

A recent report shows candidates and committees owed more than $600,000 in fines for failing to file campaign finance reports just for the 2020 election cycle alone.

But the Department of Elections appears to have done little to try to collect outstanding fines or enforce the reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, the new law includes a provision allowing the elections commissioner to negotiate settlements of outstanding fines. That could presumably include waiving fines in their entirety.

