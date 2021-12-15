CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 3 Prince George's schools close | Cathedral honors Americans lost | DC-area colleges require boosters | Area vaccination numbers
Man arrested in off-duty Memphis officer’s 2015 killing

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 7:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer in 2015, authorities said.

Lorenzo Clark, 42, was arrested at a home after he was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Memphis police officer Terence Olridge, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Shelby County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Police said Olridge, 31, was Clark’s neighbor in the Memphis suburb of Cordova. In October 2015, Olridge drove past Clark’s house on his way to start his police shift when the men began arguing, authorities said.

Olridge made a U-turn and stopped in front of Clark’s house before both men fired guns at each other, authorities said. Olridge was hit three times, and then ran home and collapsed, authorities said.

Investigators did not have enough evidence to file state murder charges against Clark after the shooting.

Online court records did not show if Clark had a lawyer late Wednesday.

