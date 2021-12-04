CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Man accused of trying…

Man accused of trying to intimidate judge in Potter trial

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with trying to intimidate the judge presiding over the manslaughter trial of the former officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death.

The Star Tribune reports Cortez A. Rice was charged last week with tampering with a judicial officer, a felony.

Rice allegedly went into the Loring Park condominium building where he thought Judge Regina Chu lived and made comments meant to intimidate her into allowing broadcast coverage of the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kimberly Potter, who is charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, in April.

The criminal complaint was unsealed late Friday afternoon, four days after the 32-year-old Rice was booked into jail in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. It was not immediately clear why he was in that part of Wisconsin. A warrant has been issued in Hennepin County for his arrest and return to Minnesota.

Rice livestreamed himself on Nov. 6 standing outside the door of the 12-floor unit he claimed belonged to Chu as protesters gathered outside, demanding that Potter’s trial be broadcast.

Chu later approved live video coverage of the trial, but she made clear that the demands of protesters were not a factor.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up