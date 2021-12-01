CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Los Angeles robbers target…

Los Angeles robbers target mother with baby in stroller

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 10:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Follow-home robbers targeted a mother with a baby in a stroller after she opened the gates to her home in Los Angeles, police said.

Surveillance video recorded the scene Sunday evening as the woman returned home from a walk and a silver car with tinted windows came to a halt across the street.

Two masked men got out of the car and entered the driveway as the woman was approaching the steps of her home in the city’s Hancock Park neighborhood and demanded she hand over property, police said.

The woman complied and allowed one robber to take her diaper bags and a bottle cooler as the other watched.

The robbers ran back to the waiting vehicle and fled.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

Why the new DHS cyber talent management system was nearly 7 years in the making

Labor deploys six tiger teams to states to begin unemployment insurance modernization effort

Agencies should delay toughest penalties for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up