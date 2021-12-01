CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Kids allowed to visit Delaware inmates again after pandemic pause

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 7:50 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware correction officials say children can now visit inmates at correctional facilities for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Delaware Department of Correction announced Tuesday that in-person visits at all of its facilities have been expanded to include children and youth under 18.

The department says it’s making the change as COVID-19 vaccination expands to include children and aggressive COVID-19 mitigation measures continue in the correctional system.

Visiting children must be accompanied by an adult visitor and inmate visits are limited to either one adult or one adult and one child.

The department says all in-person inmate visits must be scheduled in advance through the facility and all visits are subject to COVID-19 screening.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

