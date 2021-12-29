CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » National News » Jury says it has…

Jury says it has reached a verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury says it has reached a verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

The government has a long way to go before it's good with the DATA Act

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up