CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Jurors recommend death penalty…

Jurors recommend death penalty in police killing case

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After deliberating for five hours over two days, jurors Wednesday recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of killing an Orlando police lieutenant four years ago.

The 12-member jury in Orlando, Florida, agreed with prosecutors that Markeith Loyd should face capital punishment for the 2017 shooting death of Lt. Debra Clayton. She was killed as she tried to arrest Loyd outside a Walmart store for the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd has already been convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up