Jill Biden to meet with families, victims of parade crash

The Associated Press

December 13, 2021, 6:54 PM

First lady Jill Biden is planning to meet with families of victims and others who were at a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

The White House said Biden will begin her day Wednesday by attending a Forbes 50 Over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City. She will then travel to Milwaukee to visit Children’s Wisconsin hospital and meet with frontline health care workers who cared for victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. She will also watch children receive COVID-19 vaccinations and talk with them and their families.

Biden’s final stop will be in Waukesha to meet with families and first responders from the parade tragedy.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.

Biden will be joined in Wisconsin by Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

