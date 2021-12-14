WASHINGTON (AP) — House votes to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
December 14, 2021, 11:07 PM
