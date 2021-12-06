CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Fired CNN anchor Chris…

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show, a decision that followed a sexual harassment allegation.

“While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult,” Cuomo said in a Twitter post Monday. He said he’s stepping back to “focus on what comes next.”

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations. CNN had suspended the younger Cuomo after learning that his actions were more extensive than previously thought, then fired him Saturday.

Chris Cuomo has said he was simply trying to help his brother.

The harassment claim became known shortly after CNN cut ties with him. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, took her allegations to CNN on Wednesday through her lawyer, Debra Katz.

Katz did not give any specifics about the alleged behavior which, if it happened, may have occurred before Cuomo joined CNN in 2013. Prior to that, he worked at ABC News, which didn’t immediately respond Monday to questions about Cuomo’s tenure there.

Chris Cuomo, through a spokesman, has said the harassment claims were untrue. “If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr. Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination,” the spokesman said.

Katz also tied Cuomo’s firing to the accusations, saying in a statement that “CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.”

In his post Monday, Cuomo said the way his time at CNN ended was “hard.” He was grateful for the support he’s received from SiriusXM, Cuomo said, thanking his ”loyal listeners” and adding that he looks forward to “being back in touch with you all in the future.”

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

DHS continues rolling out new cyber requirements to transportation sector

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up