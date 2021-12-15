CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Ex-OppenheimerFunds worker pleads guilty…

Ex-OppenheimerFunds worker pleads guilty to insider trading

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 5:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A former OppenheimerFunds analyst pleaded guilty Wednesday to a securities fraud charge alleging he used company secrets to collect over $8 million in illegal profits.

Sergei Polevikov entered the plea in Manhattan federal court.

Afterward, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that Polevikov will forfeit the over $8 million he earned illegally.

Prosecutors said he tried to conceal his scheme from his employer by lying about his trading activities while he worked there from 2014 through October 2019.

Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Marine Corps expects to transform into new force around 2023

DoD chief financial officers can help link ‘the boardroom to the battlespace’

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up