Delaware officers cleared in fatal shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware officials have cleared two New Castle County police officers who fatally shot a man in January, but an outside review found that the man’s death “could have been avoided if better policing tactics were employed.”

The News Journal reports that the Department of Justice and a law firm found that Patrolman Roberto Ieradi and Cpl. Robert Ellis were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them on Jan. 13.

Attorney Emeka Igwe says Moses’ family was disappointed, but “not surprised.”

The report admonishes the department’s policies and training related to shooting at moving vehicles and cites errors in police communication during the incident.

Igwe and Moses’ family have called on federal officials to look into the shooting.

