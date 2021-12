CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published December 5, 2021, about the latest gas prices survey, The Associated Press…

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published December 5, 2021, about the latest gas prices survey, The Associated Press erroneously reported the two-week price drop was 2 cents; it was 3 cents.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.