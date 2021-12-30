CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Colorado town evacuated by wind-driven wildfire

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 4:08 PM

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Residents of a northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds.

The entire town of Superior, which has about 13,000 residents, was ordered to evacuate because of a fire that has spread northwest of town, according to a notice sent to residents. The town is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Denver.

A nearby portion of U.S. Highway 36 was also shut down because of the fire.

