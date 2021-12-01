CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Cleric lawsuits seek to…

Cleric lawsuits seek to limit governor’s emergency powers

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware pastors are seeking a court order prohibiting Democratic Gov. John Carney and his successors from exercising emergency powers that would restrict religious gatherings and practices.

Twin lawsuits filed Wednesday also seek a declaration that Carney’s previous COVID-19 restrictions on religious practices were unconstitutional.

The lawsuits aim to prevent any prohibitions on in-person religious worship or rituals, including restrictions on preaching, singing, or attendance based on age or health.

The complaints were filed a little more than a year after the settlement of a federal lawsuit in which another pastor had challenged Carney’s coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up