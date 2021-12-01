Cleric lawsuits seek to limit governor’s emergency powers

Two Delaware pastors are seeking a court order prohibiting Democratic Gov. John Carney and his successors from exercising emergency powers that would restrict religious gatherings and practices.

Twin lawsuits filed Wednesday also seek a declaration that Carney’s previous COVID-19 restrictions on religious practices were unconstitutional.

The lawsuits aim to prevent any prohibitions on in-person religious worship or rituals, including restrictions on preaching, singing, or attendance based on age or health.

The complaints were filed a little more than a year after the settlement of a federal lawsuit in which another pastor had challenged Carney’s coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional.

