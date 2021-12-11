CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Blue Origin poised to send NFL, TV’s Strahan into space

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:24 AM

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is about to send former NFL great Michael Strahan into space — with a football.

The co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former New York Giant prepped Saturday for a morning blastoff from West Texas. Five others will join him on the 10-minute flight, including the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is named for him.

Strahan packed his Super Bowl ring and his newly retired No. 92 jersey for the ride. Bezos also put a football aboard that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Laura Shepard Churchley is taking up a tiny part of her father’s Freedom 7 Mercury capsule, which soared in 1961, as well as a few mementos that accompanied him to the moon on Apollo 14 in 1971.

This is Blue Origin’s third passenger flight. Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on the debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner — Captain James Kirk of TV’s original “Star Trek.”

The reusable, automated capsule will be especially crowded this time. Instead of four, there will be six flying, including four paying customers.

Blue Origin originally targeted Thursday for the launch, but high wind forced a delay.

