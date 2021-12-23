HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
Home » National News » Authorities: Police fatally shoot…

Authorities: Police fatally shoot male suspect and a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store.

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities: Police fatally shoot male suspect and a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles store.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force sets up new military family program led by chief of staff's wife

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Another year, another call for 'major legislative reforms' to the federal pay system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up