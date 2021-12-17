CINCINNATI (AP) — Appeals court allows Biden vaccine mandate for private employers to take effect.
December 17, 2021, 8:01 PM
CINCINNATI (AP) — Appeals court allows Biden vaccine mandate for private employers to take effect.
