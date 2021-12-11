CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 1:06 AM

Dec. 4-10, 2021

From actor Jussie Smollett leaving the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings following his conviction on five of six charges that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it, to a man swimming in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, to a Ukrainian soldier taking a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

