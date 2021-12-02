CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 8:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up