CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:33 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: ‘I’m sorry it happened’

Crews may have found 1887 time capsule in Lee statue base

In SC, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform

TikTok posts referencing violence raise anxiety at schools

Uncertainty follows court’s rejection of Purdue opioids deal

Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

Deceptive videos used to link athlete deaths to COVID shots

Ex-hostages doing well, have left Haiti, mission agency says

Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests case

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up