AP Top U.S. News at 12:34 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Suits against OxyContin owners on hold; negotiations ordered

Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism

State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights

Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

Denver shootings suspect wrote books previewing attacks

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime

