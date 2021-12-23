CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington National Cathedral reduces holiday service capacity | Fairfax Co.'s new contact tracing plan | COVID-19 cases growing in Congress | Latest DC region trends
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:22 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday

Potter jury to return Thursday for 4th day of deliberations

Biden and Dems scramble to salvage social, climate package

NYC adds testing; no decision on Times Square New Year’s Eve

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing

Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

Supporters rally for trucker sentenced to 110 years in crash

Kristof faces residency questions in Oregon governor’s race

