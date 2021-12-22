CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill

Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge

Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday

Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery

As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst

Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China

Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year

DOJ says inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison

Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up