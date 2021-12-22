Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill
Biden pivots to home tests to confront omicron surge
Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday
Omicron casts a new shadow over economy’s pandemic recovery
As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst
Harvard professor found guilty of hiding ties to China
Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
DOJ says inmates on home confinement can stay out of prison
Chicago to require proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.