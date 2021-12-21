AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Biden to urge Americans to get vaccinated as Christmas nears
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
Jury at Kim Potter trial in Wright death returns Tuesday
Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd
After reprieve, NYC is rattled by a stunning virus spike
Jurors start weighing evidence in Elizabeth Holmes’ case
Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race
Schools use therapy-based programs for ‘overwhelmed’ kids
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.