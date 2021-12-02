CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP: US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

Michigan teen, 15, charged in Oxford High School shooting

Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness

9 of 14 picked for jury for trial in Daunte Wright’s death

DNA matches body to Alaska man last seen alive in 1979

Mysteries of omicron variant could take weeks to untangle

A world ablaze, captured by AP photographers in 2021

Omicron unravels travel industry’s plans for a comeback

Science report: US should make less plastic to save oceans

Mississippi abortion activists protest as justices weigh ban

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up