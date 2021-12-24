HOLIDAY NEWS: Dec. 23 is Festivus | Grocery stores open Christmas Eve | Christmas forecast | Tipping for holidays | Less tension for holidays
AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd

In Ronald Greene’s death, a mother’s defiant quest for truth

US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill

Cuomo won’t be charged for touching trooper at racetrack

Suit settled over trans teen’s suicide at detention center

Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday

Remains identified after Mississippi man’s pre-execution tip

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility

