Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes
Behind the wait for a verdict at Maxwell jury deliberations
Fact Focus: Misinformation persists after Maxwell trial ends
Revelers await return to NYC’s Times Square to usher in 2022
CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status
US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers
Colorado governor slashes trucker’s prison term to 10 years
New York jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis
States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing
Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.