The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes

Behind the wait for a verdict at Maxwell jury deliberations

Fact Focus: Misinformation persists after Maxwell trial ends

Revelers await return to NYC’s Times Square to usher in 2022

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers

Colorado governor slashes trucker’s prison term to 10 years

New York jury holds drugmaker Teva liable in opioid crisis

States diverge on police reforms after George Floyd killing

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

