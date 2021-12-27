AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EST

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5%
COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021
Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars
Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms
Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands
1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness
At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.