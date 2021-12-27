AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5% COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping Outlets hurt by…

Despite supply issues and omicron, holiday sales rise 8.5% COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021 Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars Ghislaine Maxwell turns 60 behind bars as verdict looms Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands 1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu’s generosity, kindness At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.