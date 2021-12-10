CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Cold weather US states struggling to hire snowplow drivers

US expands Pfizer COVID boosters, opens extra dose to age 16

Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was ‘just gasping’ after shooting

California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions

DNA match solves case of California waitress killed in 1996

California cops arrest 180 in takedown of violent gang

Oklahoma executes man for 1985 slaying of schoolteacher

Recall effort against Seattle socialist appears to fail

Black councilman nudges Portland center on post-protest path

