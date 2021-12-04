CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Mostly white jury seated for trial in Daunte Wright’s death

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely

Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

Honolulu utility shuts well to prevent fuel contamination

Governor apologizes for Nevada’s role in Indigenous schools

Iconic sheer trail at Zion National Park to require permits

Census Bureau works to improve confidence in 2020 headcount

Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up