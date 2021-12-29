CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt

Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism

State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims

Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime

California governor mulls RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole

California man gets second life term for synagogue attack

Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys

Woman’s conviction in ’91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed

