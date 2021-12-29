AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EST

US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Decades of DOD efforts fail to stamp out bias, extremism
State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights
Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82
Police: Gunman in Denver who killed 5 targeted some victims
Citing COVID, judge prods Maxwell jury to work overtime
California governor mulls RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
California man gets second life term for synagogue attack
Immigrants welcome Afghan refugees, inspired by own journeys
Woman’s conviction in ’91 killing of 5-year-old son tossed
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.