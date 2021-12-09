Body-cam video dominates as trial starts in Wright killing
Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case
Food waste becomes California’s newest climate change target
Biden to pay tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
What Elizabeth Holmes had to say at her trial: 5 takeaways
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 1985 slaying of teacher
Starbucks faces union test as worker votes are counted
US Navy commissions Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye
Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.