CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

Study can’t confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

Navy contests Hawaii’s orders to suspend, drain fuel tanks

Defense rests after Jussie Smollett repeatedly denies ‘hoax’

Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push

Oakland backtracks, votes to add police as crimes surge

In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career

Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter’s trial

Jury instructions sewn up in trial over Daunte Wright death

Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

New FISMA guidance strikes familiar cyber tune, but can OMB change out the instruments?

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

After year-long hiatus, Biden names 230 winners for Presidential Rank Awards

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up