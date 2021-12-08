AP Top U.S. News at 12:03 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US Study can't confirm lab results for many cancer experiments Navy contests Hawaii's orders to suspend, drain fuel tanks Defense rests after Jussie Smollett repeatedly denies 'hoax' Seattle socialist politician faces tight race in recall push Oakland backtracks, votes to add police as crimes surge In and outside court, Smollett fights for reputation, career Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter's trial Jury instructions sewn up in trial over Daunte Wright death Pearl Harbor survivors gather on 80th anniversary of attack