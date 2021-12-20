CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
AP Top U.S. News at 12:46 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Schools use therapy-based programs for ‘overwhelmed’ kids

From masks to book banning, conservatives take on educators

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death

Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival

Across US, houses of worship struggle to rebuild attendance

Tornadoes’ toll: Family members mourn those they lost

Nebraska’s quandary: Can it force more citizens to work?

Salvation Army official: Theft of toys no victory for Grinch

