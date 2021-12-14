CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Masks back in California | Air Force discharges 27 | Local COVID-19 cases | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost

Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case

Jan. 7 sentencing set for men convicted in Arbery killing

Court weighs evidence against sailor in warship arson case

California proposes reducing incentives for rooftop solar

Banned decades ago, PCBs still posing threat to wildlife

Vehicle emission declines decreased deaths, study finds

Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens

Hearing held for sailor charged with burning US warship

