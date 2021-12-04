CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » Alabama inmate who survived…

Alabama inmate who survived execution bid buried with family

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt and died years later of natural causes was laid to rest in a grave dug by family and friends, his lawyer said.

Doyle Lee Hamm, who was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of a motel clerk in 1987, was buried Friday afternoon beside his parents, siblings and other relatives at a cemetery in the northwestern Alabama town of Cherokee, said attorney Bernard Harcourt, who represented Hamm for years.

“It was a simple country service with about 35 persons in attendance, including family and friends – his brother, nephews and nieces, grandniece, and many friends and men from the Kairos ministry,” said a statement by Harcourt.

Hamm, who was 64, died last Sunday. Diagnosed in 2014 with B-cell lymphoma, Hamm argued before his scheduled execution in February 2018 that the blood cancer had progressed while the state argued that he was in remission.

Alabama prison officials tried to execute Hamm by lethal injection but had to stop because medical workers couldn’t find a suitable vein to connect the intravenous line used to send lethal chemicals into his body. Hamm and the state reached an agreement the following month that prevented further execution attempts, but he remained on death row at Holman Prison because of his capital conviction.

“Nature finally afforded Doyle the kind of benevolence that he never received from the state, nor our society, at any time in his life. May he now rest in peace,” said Harcourt.

Hamm was convicted in the slaying of Patrick Cunningham, who was shot in the head while working an overnight desk shift at a motel in Cullman. Police said $410 was taken during the holdup.

Hamm gave police a confession and he was convicted after two accomplices testified against him in exchange for being allowed to plead guilty to lesser offenses, court documents showed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up