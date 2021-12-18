ACLU lawsuit accuses prison officers of excessive force

A federal lawsuit filed Friday by civil rights lawyers claims officers at a Delaware prison beat two inmates without justification.

WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal lawsuit filed Friday by civil rights lawyers claims officers at a Delaware prison beat two inmates without justification.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware represent the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, William “Bill” Davis and Isaac Montague, who were pretrial detainees at Sussex Correctional Institution. Both men claim officers at the Georgetown prison beat them and deployed pepper spray into their nose and mouth as they were held down.

The Delaware News Journal reports that officials from the Delaware Department of Correction declined to comment on the lawsuit.

