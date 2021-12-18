CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
ACLU lawsuit accuses prison officers of excessive force

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 1:16 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A federal lawsuit filed Friday by civil rights lawyers claims officers at a Delaware prison beat two inmates without justification.

Attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware represent the lawsuit’s plaintiffs, William “Bill” Davis and Isaac Montague, who were pretrial detainees at Sussex Correctional Institution. Both men claim officers at the Georgetown prison beat them and deployed pepper spray into their nose and mouth as they were held down.

The Delaware News Journal reports that officials from the Delaware Department of Correction declined to comment on the lawsuit.

