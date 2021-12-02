CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » National News » 2 dead, 2 critical,…

2 dead, 2 critical, in Delaware stabbing

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 12:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOWNSEND, Del. — Two people are dead, and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, after a stabbing incident in Delaware.

WDEL-FM reports that it happened around 4 p.m. Friday across from Odessa National Golf Club.

Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle, and a chase ensued that resulted in a multi-vehicle accident. The suspect, who was described as a family member, was taken into custody at the crash scene.

Police said there is no public threat. The names of the victims are being withheld until family is notified.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up