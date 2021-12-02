2 dead, 2 critical, in Delaware stabbing

Two people are dead, and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, after a stabbing incident in Delaware.

WDEL-FM reports that it happened around 4 p.m. Friday across from Odessa National Golf Club.

Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle, and a chase ensued that resulted in a multi-vehicle accident. The suspect, who was described as a family member, was taken into custody at the crash scene.

Police said there is no public threat. The names of the victims are being withheld until family is notified.

