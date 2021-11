NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday…

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — US to ban travel from South Africa, 7 other African nations by non-US citizens beginning Monday due to COVID-19 variant.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.