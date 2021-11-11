CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
US Rep. Underwood of Illinois has uterine fibroids surgery

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 8:24 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois had surgery Thursday in Chicago to remove uterine fibroids and will spend the “coming weeks” recovering in Illinois, her office said.

Surgery for the 35-year-old Democrat “went as planned” at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to her office.

“She is grateful to the team of doctors, nurses, and support professionals at UChicago Medicine and looks forward to traveling throughout the 14th District and returning to the House of Representatives soon,” her office said in a statement.

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that are fairly common in women during childbearing years, but they can cause symptoms including pain. Treatment includes medication and surgery.

Underwood won a second term last year in the Chicago-area district that includes suburban and rural areas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

