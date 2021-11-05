CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » US employers added a…

US employers added a solid 531,000 jobs in October as economy withstands impact of virus

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 8:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a solid 531,000 jobs in October as economy withstands impact of virus.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

OPM hiring policy gives agencies new tool to more easily recruit recent graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up