Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 11:30 AM

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, blocking roads and slightly injuring two crew members.

Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train.

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members were taken to a nearby hospital and released early Sunday.

The railroad said the other two locomotives pulling the train remained upright. Crews were working Sunday to lift the derailed cars and reopen the track.

Some streets in the area could be closed through Monday, Hiram police said.

Norfolk Southern said Sunday that it’s investigating the cause of the derailment and will report findings to the Federal Railroad Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Some diesel spilled from the overturned locomotive, but the company said the fuel won’t cause any serious environmental harm.

Paulding County officials said the train was previously carrying ethanol but that those cars were empty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

