Tennessee grand jury won’t indict in coal ash spill cleanup

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 2:54 PM

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee grand jury this week declined to indict four men who helped supervise the cleanup of a massive 2008 coal ash spill at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant. A former investigative reporter for the Knoxville News Sentinel had asked the jury to indict the men on charges of conspiracy to commit murder. The reporter has extensively covered the plight of the cleanup workers who say they were sickened from long exposure to the ash without respiratory or skin protection. In a Facebook post, District Attorney General Russell Johnson says the grand jury voted 10-2 against the charges but found much of the evidence “very concerning.”

